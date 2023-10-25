Cong changes candidates in 4 seats in Madhya Pradesh polls

The Congress on Wednesday changed its candidates in four seats in Madhya Pradesh, with less than a week left for filling of nomination papers for the assembly polls.

According to a communique issued by Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal, the party has fielded Ajab Singh Kushwaha in place of Kuldeep Sikarwar from Sumawali seat, and Virendra Belvanshi in place of Guru Charan Khare from Pipariya seat.

In Badnagar constituency, the grand old party has decided to field Murli Morwal in place of Rajendra Singh Solanki, and Virender Singh Solanki in place of Himmat Shrimal from Jaora.

The party’s poll panel has approved the revised proposals of the candidates in Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

The Congress has already released the list of 230 candidates for the upcoming polls. These included the names of former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath. The party fielded Nath as its nominee from Chhindwara seat.

Election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17. Counting of votes will be on December 3 along with four other states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The upcoming state poll is expected to witness a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won 109 seats, while the Congress bagged 114 seats.