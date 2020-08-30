Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday alleged that both the Central and state government are trying to sabotage the investigation into the gold smuggling case and people are concerned about the secret link between CPI -M and BJP to sabotage the probe into the case.

Chennithala said the secret link between CPI -M and BJP are very active and that is why the investigation into the case is going in snail’s pace. He urged that the probe agencies need to expedite the investigations in order to clear the doubts.

“With the probe moving towards people who had connection with the BJP, there is concern about the future of the probe,”Chennithala said.

He made the statement in the wake of the Customs questioning Janam TV coordinating editor Anil Nambiar on Thursday in connection with the case.

Janam TV is considered as a pro-BJP channel. However,BJP state president K Surendran came out stating that party is not related to the channel Janam TV or the journalist, Chennithala asked as to which circumstance the Union minister for state for external affairs has made statements that gold smuggling was carried out not through diplomatic baggags.

After Anil Nambiar being questioned by Customs, the CPI-M, which has been on the defensive ever since the gold smuggling scandal broke out, has now trained its gun against BJP.

Nambiar’s questioning has given the LDF and CPI-M an ammunition to corner the BJP.

BJP cadres are reportedly also concerned about the slow pace of the probe is moving and nothing concrete coming out from the probe, even after a lapse of one-and-a half months probe.