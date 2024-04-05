Cong CEC discusses names of candidates for Delhi

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday discussed the probable names of candidates for three out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting of the CEC, in presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party’s general secretary in charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, and senior leaders of the city unit, at the party headquarters here.

During the meeting, they discussed at length to finalise the names of the party’s nominees for the three parliamentary seats, sources said.

It may be mentioned that as per the seat sharing between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former would contest in three Lok Sabha seats and the latter in four parliamentary seats.

The AAP has already announced the names of candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the Congress and AAP drew a blank.