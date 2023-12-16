Cong announces launch of online crowdfunding campaign ‘donate for desh’

With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, the Congress on Saturday announced the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, ‘donate for desh’.

The grand old party also informed that the campaign will be officially launched by its president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 18.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said, “The Indian National Congress is proud to announce the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, ‘donate for desh’. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s historic ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.”

He said the campaign will be officially launched by the Congress President on December 18 in the national capital with the donation link going live simultaneously.

“Our inaugural campaign, ‘Donate for Behtar Bharat’, commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 (e.g , Rs 138, Rs 1380, Rs 13,800, or more), symbolising the party’s enduring commitment to a better India,” Venugopal said.

Two channels have been created for this online crowdfunding– our dedicated online portal donateinc.in and the official Indian National Congress website www.inc.in, he informed.

Calling upon all the Pradesh Congress chiefs to raise awareness through press conferences and social media, the MP further said, “The campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the foundation day, after which we will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each house.”

“We encourage our state-level office bearers, our elected representatives, DCC presidents, PCC presidents, and AICC office bearers to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each,” he said.

For the campaign’s effectiveness, Venugopal said, “All PCC presidents should identify potential donors among party well-wishers and functionaries, aiming for contributions of Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800. This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better India.”

On the recent security breach in Parliament, the MP said, “What exactly the Delhi police has given in the court ? It is a terror attack. Delhi police is under Home Minister of India We did not politicise. We didn’t make it as a terror attack. We told it as a security lapse from the government side.”

Notably, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties including Congress have been demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in both Houses over the security breach in Parliament.