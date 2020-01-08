Days after his controversial ‘Pakistan’ remark and alleged threat to the CAA protesters captured in a video, a complaint has been filed against SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Ajay Chad said that a complaint has been filed against SP (City) under Sections 166, 298, 504, and 506 for hurting the sentiments of Muslims by making a controversial Pakistan remark and threatening the protestors with dire consequences.

The complainant, Yousuf Saifi, a resident of Zaidi Farm in Nauchandi area, stated that SP city told the protesters to go to Pakistan when they (Muslims) were demonstrating against CAA and NRC at Lisari Gate area on December 20 with black ribbons tied around their arms. The SP (City), as seen in the video, said to them that they are living and eating here and admiring Pakistan and threatened them with dire consequences as he has all the photographs, videos, and identified several residents of the area.

The court has directed the complainant to record his statement before the court on January 28, informed Chad, asserting that his statement indicates a threat to life.

Advocate Renu Singh Rana, who is also the president of Bahujan Janshakri Party, was sitting on a dharna demanding action against the SP for this statement. The district administration on Tuesday evening convinced her to end the dharna.

Additional City Magistrate of Civil Lines area Chandresh Singh arrived at the place of protest and received a memorandum from Rana after which she ended her dharna.