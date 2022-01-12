Community Based Organizations in North East to replace chains of middlemen for farmers, entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Development of North-East Region (DoNER) has formed a Community Based Organizations to replace the chains of middlemen to promote products from the North East region and address challenges of marketing, transport and ensure right value for their products.

The North Eastern Region Community Management Society (NERCRMS) and the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS) has jointly formed CBOs to address the challenges of entrepreneurs workers in the rural areas mainly related to scattered market of their products, irregular demands, and transportation bottlenecks in North East area, said a senior officer of the Ministry DoNER.

These CBOs would not only enhance the supply chain management at district level, but would also replace the ‘vicious chain of middlemen’. “The CBOs would source raw spices such as ginger, turmeric directly from the individual farmers and give them a ready platform to sell their produce at competitive market prices,” the Ministry said.

“Since the raw materials are sourced directly from the field to the processing unit, their quality and freshness also remains intact, giving the final products an edge over the other competition in the market,” he said.

Post production and labeling, the CCRMS in collaboration with Changlang Co-perative Society would market the products through networks of local vendors and also through Rural Marts and Haats of NABARD to boost the promotion of local products and strengthen the business eco-system at the district level, the Ministry said.