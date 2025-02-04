Coal mines can be shut if ₹1.36 lakh crore dues aren’t paid: Hemant Soren to Centre

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has issued a stern warning to the Central government over the outstanding ₹1.36 lakh crore dues. Speaking at the 53rd foundation day of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Dhanbad, Soren stated that if Central public enterprises do not pay this overdue amount promptly, the state would be forced to take legal action, and if necessary, even shut down coal mines.

Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, he said, “Jharkhand has been treated unfairly since independence. If we assert our strength, the entire country will be plunged into darkness.” He emphasised that the state would not seek its rights passively but fight to secure them with full strength.

The chief minister raised questions about the Central government’s stance, noting that when Central ministers return from Jharkhand to Delhi, they make no mention of the outstanding dues. He also criticised Opposition MPs, accusing them of remaining silent on the issue of Jharkhand’s rightful demands.

In addition, Soren responded to the statement made by the Union coal minister regarding the high land prices in Jharkhand. He clarified that if the Central government wants land for coal mining, it will have to pay the appropriate price.

Through this firm message, Hemant Soren made it clear that Jharkhand is ready to go to any lengths to secure its rights.