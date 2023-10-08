Co-Op Registrar Deptts will be computerised: Shah

Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday announced a decision to computerize and empower registrars of all 28 States and eight Union Territories, and 1,851 Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs), operating in 13 States.

A Central Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) will be established for this scheme, which will oversee its successful implementation. The total estimated expenditure of the scheme will be Rs 225.09 crore.

The scheme will on the lines of the computerization scheme of all Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has taken several steps to strengthen cooperative societies of the country.

A Centrally sponsored scheme has been approved for computerization of 1,851 units of Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) of the 13 states, through a national unified software; along with computerization of offices of Registrar of Cooperatives of all States/Union Territories, similar to Central Registrar.

The implementation of this scheme will not only enable people to quickly access services provided by the Cooperative Departments of the states and the offices of Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs), but will also bring transparency and uniformity in the functioning of these offices, which will make them more efficient and save the time.