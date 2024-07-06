CMs of Telugu states meet to resolve pending issues

The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday decided to form two separate committees with ministers and officials to resolve the pending issues of bifurcation.

The first meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, which took place at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, lasted for more than one and a half hours.

It was decided in the meeting to form two separate committees, one comprising ministers, and the other one with officials headed by Chief Secretaries to resolve the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, particularly regarding division of assets.

The two Chief Ministers also resolved to meet more often to resolve issues between the states amicably. According to sources, Naidu had proposed that the AP government should retain some properties in Hyderabad but it was apparently turned down.

It was decided that the states would write to the Ministry of Home Affairs to retransfer five villages panchayats of Etapaka, Gundala, Purushothapatnam, Kannaigudem and Picchukalapadu to Bhadrachalam Mandal in Telangana.

Recently, the Gram Sabhas had passed resolutions to that effect. The villages were included in the seven mandals that were transferred to AP in 2014 due to the Polavaram project.

Apart from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, and Sridhar Babu were present along with the chief secretary and senior officials.

Besides Chandrababu Naidu, Ministers Kandula Durgesh, Sathyaprasad, and BC Janardhan Reddy were present in the meeting apart from Chief Secretary and officials of AP.

Revanth Reddy accorded a grand welcome to the AP Chief Minister and presented him a copy of the book ‘Na Godava’ authored by Kaloji Narayana Rao.