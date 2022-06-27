CMD POWERGRID awarded as Best CEO (Power)

Shri K. Sreekant, CMD, POWERGRID has been conferred Business Today-PwC India’s Best CEO (Power) award. The award was presented by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles at an event held in Delhi.

The awardees were chosen by a study done jointly by Business Today and PwC India, using a robust methodology that assesses the top 500 most valuable companies in the country by market capitalisation for growth in revenues, profits, EBITDA and total shareholder returns.