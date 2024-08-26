CM Yogi visits Lord Krishna’s birthplace on Janmashtami, offers prayers

On the 5251st birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the birthplace of the Lord and offered prayers on Monday.

The CM also addressed the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The Chief Minister remarked, “Today we celebrate the sacred festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Leeladhari Lord Shri Krishna, as the complete incarnation of Shri Hari Lord Vishnu, descended the earth as the son of Mother Devaki and Vasudev 5,251 years ago. He accomplished the divine mission of establishing religion, truth, and justice during the Dwapar era and bestowed upon the world a new ‘Sanjeevani’ through the eternal mantras of the Shrimad Bhagwat.”

Advertisement

The Chief Minister prayed for the nation and state. ”May the grace of God bring continued happiness and prosperity to our country and state. Five thousand years ago, Shri Krishna guided us to follow the path of religion, truth, and justice. By adhering to these principles, we can all contribute wholeheartedly to the campaign for public and national welfare. I hope God bestows upon us the strength to ensure that our personal, family, social, and national lives are blessed and prosperous. Together, let us strive towards realising the vision of a developed India.”

The CM concluded his speech with heartfelt chants of “Shri Krishna Kanhaiya Lal Ki Jai, Vrindavan Bihari Lal Ki Jai, Radhe Rani Ki Jai.”

He had darshan, conducted the ‘Panchamrit Snan’ for Kanha and offered Bhog Prasad.

CM Adityanath visited the sanctum sanctorum, which was specially decorated as a prison for the occasion. He then inspected the temple grounds, where the entire courtyard reverberated with the chants of ‘Haathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’.

On the eve of Janmashtami, the Chief Minister had earlier visited Vrindavan to perform darshan and puja at the Banke Bihari Temple.