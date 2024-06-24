CM Yogi recommends forming Shahjahanpur Development Authority for planned development of district

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said there was a requirement for a Shahjahanpur Development Authority for the planned development of the district in the long-term.

“In recent years, several infrastructure development projects in Shahjahanpur and its surrounding areas have accelerated industrial growth in the district while the population has also increased. During the first term of the current government, Shahjahanpur was given a municipal corporation. With an existing regulated area and the recent preparation of the Master Plan-2031, it is now necessary to establish the Shahjahanpur Development Authority,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that by forming the Development Authority, it is crucial to ensure that the inhabited land in the villages under its jurisdiction is not declared as green land to avoid causing any inconvenience to the residents.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Adityanath gave these instructions during an important meeting with the officials of the Housing Department here on Monday.

He noted that numerous government buildings in various state districts are either unused or incomplete. These buildings should be identified, completed, and put to good use, he stressed. He also emphasised the need to expedite the work of the PM Jan Vikas Programme.

Discussing the development of the hotel industry, the Chief Minister highlighted that efforts to promote the state’s tourism potential have made UP a top destination for tourists. Currently, the state attracts the highest number of domestic tourists in the country. ”This positive trend has created significant opportunities for the hotel industry, with a growing demand for more hotels. To support this industry, changes in building bylaws are necessary,” the CM said.

He suggested that the minimum land requirements and the minimum width of access roads for hotels with 6 to 20 rooms in residential areas should be revised. Additionally, stringent standards must be adhered to for taking care of critical aspects such as parking, security, and fire safety.