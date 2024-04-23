CM Yogi offers prayers on Hanuman Jayanti at Gorakhnath temple

On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Shukla Purnima and Hanuman Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath paid obeisances to Lord Hanuman as per the rituals here on Tuesday.

Extending his Hanuman Jayanti greetings to all citizens, the Chief Minister sought Lord Hanuman’s blessings for everyone’s health, happiness, prosperity, and peace.

Engrossed in a nationwide campaign for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the CM is actively conducting expansive rallies within the state and outside. Following a significant public gathering alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aligarh on Monday amidst the intense election activities, Chief Minister Adityanath arrived in Gorakhpur in the evening.

Advertisement

After having darshan and offering his prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying obeisance at the Samadhi of his Guru Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath, he spent the night at the Gorakhnath temple.

CM’s traditional ritual on Tuesday morning included performing special worship for Hanuman Jayanti. On the auspicious occasion of the ‘prakash utsav’ of Shri Hanumat on Chaitra Shukla Purnima, he participated in rituals amidst vedic chants and conducted the aarti in front of the statue of Bajrang Bali in the Gorakhnath temple.

He prayed in front of the two idols of Lord Hanuman installed in the temple. Adityanath extended greetings to everyone on the sacred festival of Shri Hanuman Jayanti.

He expressed his wishes through a post on the social media platform X, saying, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and all devotees on Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, the giver of eight powers and nine treasures (‘ashta siddhi nav nidhi ke daata’), an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Ram, be bestowed upon everyone. I pray to him for happiness, peace and prosperity of the entire creation. Om Hanumate Namah!’.