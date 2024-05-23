CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan temple in UP’s Balrampur

In the midst of a fervent election campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state’s people by paying obeisance to ‘Maa Adishakti’ at the Devi Patan Shaktipeeth in Tulsipur on Thursday morning.

The Devi Patan Mata temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths of Maa Durga, holds great religious and spiritual significance.

Chief Minister Adityanath participated in a series of six public gatherings on Wednesday and joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage at a rally. Following his final public address in the Shravasti parliamentary constituency, he spent the night at Tulsipur Devipatan Dham in Balrampur.

This morning, he offered prayers to Goddess Durga at Devipatan, reciting Vedic mantras, wishing for the well-being of the people.

Whenever the CM visits Balrampur, he makes it a point to visit this shrine dedicated to Maa Durga. After offering prayers at Devipatan Shaktipeeth, Chief Minister Adityanath proceeded to visit the temple complex. As he interacted with the devotees, who chanted “Jai Shri Ram” to greet him. The CM warmly greeted them and enquired about their well-being.

His affection for children was evident as he engaged with the young ones accompanying the devotees, asking about their names and studies, and imparting blessings for their future success. The children were overjoyed to receive chocolate gifts from the Chief Minister.

Continuing his tradition, CM Adityanath visited the cowshed at Devipatan Shaktipeeth, where he personally tended to the cows by feeding them jaggery and roti. He also provided essential guidance to the workers on proper cow care.