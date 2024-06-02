CM Yogi expresses happiness over BJP’s massive victory in Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed joy over the BJP’s overwhelming victory in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday.

He linked this victory to the slogan ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ and hoped that on June 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would form the government at the Centre after winning with a resounding majority.

Taking to his handle on social media ‘X’, CM Adityanath wrote, “With an overwhelming majority in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, the resolve of ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ has been fulfilled. This dawn from the Eastern direction will illuminate the country on June 4. The Congress-led INDI Alliance is sure to be defeated on June 4.”

Notably, the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election was completed on Sunday. The results showed a massive majority for the BJP, which won 46 seats, while the performance of Congress has been disappointing and the party could win only one seat in the state.