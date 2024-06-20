CM Yogi directs officials to resolve people’s issues promptly, take stern action against encroachers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Thursday to address people’s grievances promptly and ensure a just resolution of their issues within a specified timeframe.

Instructing officials at Janata Darshan held at his official residence, which was attended by hundreds of people from different parts of the state, the Chief Minister warned officials against any kind of negligence on their part in redressing people’s grievances.

CM Adityanath met each individual, listened to their concerns patiently, and instructed the officials concerned to ensure justice to them within a given timeframe.

The Chief Minister also addressed complaints of police harassment seriously, emphasising that the police should be sensitive to victims and ensure local-level hearings. He also responded to requests for financial assistance for medical treatment, instructing that the necessary paperwork be completed promptly to provide aid to the patients.

Additionally, the Chief Minister assured those with complaints of land encroachment that such crimes would not be tolerated and instructed officials to take strict action to prevent them. He also listened to the youth’s concerns and assured them of swift resolutions.