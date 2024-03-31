CM Yogi congratulates former Deputy PM LK Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on being conferred with the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’ award.

The CM wrote on his official X handle: “Hearty congratulations to the senior member of the BJP family and the guide to all of us, former Deputy Prime Minister, respected Shri LK Advani ji, on being presented ‘Bharat Ratna’ by honourable President Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji today!

”This decoration acknowledges his dedication to the citizens, his unwavering commitment to the principle of ‘Nation First,’ and his indelible contributions to the realization of ‘Ek Bharat – Shrestha Bharat’.”

