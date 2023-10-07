CM Yogi celebrates India’s ‘Century of Medals’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian athletes and fellow citizens for the nation’s historic achievement of securing a ‘century of medals’ at the Asian Games.

Terming this accomplishment as the most “thrilling, historic, and extraordinary moment for India,” CM Yogi expressed immense pride in the athletes’ unwavering dedication, exceptional performance and remarkable achievements at Asian Games.

It is noteworthy that on the last day of the Asian Games, Indian players won a total of 12 medals including 6 gold. India’s overall performance culminated in a record-breaking tally of 107 medals, which included 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals. This outstanding feat surpassed India’s previous best of 70 medals in the Jakarta Asian Games.

Advertisement

Taking it to X, the CM wrote on his official handle: “The most thrilling, historic and extraordinary moment of India’s journey in the world of sports! India has completed a ‘century of medals’ in the Asian Games. Many congratulations to the countrymen! Hearty congratulations to all those athletes whose efforts have led to this unprecedented achievement! You all are the pride of the country. Jai Hind.’

CM Yogi congratulated the Indian team and players on each gold medal.