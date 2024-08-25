CM Yogi calls for grand and devout Janmashtami celebrations across UP jails, Police Lines and Stations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed authorities to ensure that the holy festival of Sri Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on a grand note with traditional devotion across the state, including all reserve police lines, police stations, and prisons.

As part of the preparations, the Chief Minister has emphasised the need for robust security, cleanliness, and logistical arrangements during the Krishna Leela events, tableaus, and processions. Furthermore, he has ordered the deployment of adequate police forces at crowded locations to ensure public safety.

In line with these directives, DG Jail, Rama Shastri of the Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration and Reform Services has issued orders for the traditional celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in all state prisons.

The Chief Minister issued necessary guidelines to the officials regarding the Janmashtami festival. He said Janmashtami is celebrated with great reverence and pomp in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, in which lakhs of devotees from the country and abroad participate.

He highlighted the sensitive nature of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi/Shahi Idgah Mosque site, which has been on the radar of ISI and various terrorist organizations. He called for special attention to be given to security arrangements in the area.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of preventing disputes during worship and processions. He pointed out that conflicts often arise over the decoration of tableaus at disputed sites, disagreements over procession routes, and the organisation of non-traditional events. Additionally, the use of loudspeakers during processions, particularly when they pass near religious sites of other communities, has previously led to controversies.

To avoid such situations, the CM instructed that all necessary arrangements be made with sensitivity. He also mandated the videography of processions for security purposes, ensuring that all CCTV cameras along the procession routes and at event venues are operational. Furthermore, drone cameras should be deployed to monitor key sensitive areas.

He further instructed that a comprehensive list of ‘Leela Sthals’, Pandals, Temples, and Shobha Yatras be compiled for each district, with a well-coordinated police arrangement in place. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of robust security and traffic management, taking into account the anticipated number of devotees expected to attend these events.

CM Adityanath made it clear that no new traditions should be introduced under any circumstances. He ordered updating of lists containing names of anti-social and communal elements, stressing that strict action should be taken against such individuals if necessary.

Highlighting the large-scale programs held at PoliceLlines and ISKCON temples across districts, where a significant number of devotees, including women, children, and the elderly, participate, he called for effective security measures and traffic management by district officials to ensure the safe conduct of these events.

The Chief Minister also addressed the need for preemptive measures to handle potential disputes. He directed that Police and Revenue department officers should review any past or current disputes related to the Janmashtami festival, study the situation thoroughly, and take necessary action to defuse tension.

He urged clear communication with subordinate staff, instructing them to proactively investigate all disputes within their assigned areas. He also recommended that senior officers, including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Sub-District Magistrate, and Circle Officer, personally visit sites with potential disputes to resolve them promptly.

The CM directed that police parties should be sent out regularly for patrolling and checking in all districts. He emphasised that morning patrol units (poster parties) should conduct thorough checks to ensure that no objectionable posters were displayed in public areas. He reminded the Police department of its tradition of celebrating this festival with dignity and joy, underscoring the importance of maintaining these values during the festivities.

In addition to security measures, the CM stressed the need for the festival to be celebrated in a traditional and respectful manner. He firmly stated that no indecent dance programmes should be allowed during the celebrations. He instructed the police commissioners, district in-charges, and commanders to closely monitor all planned programs in advance and ensure that no indecent or obscene dialogues or dances take place during the festivities.