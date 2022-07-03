CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis arrive at state Assembly with legislators

As the election of the Speaker for the Maharashtra Assembly is all set to take place today after the new Eknath Shinde government took over, the BJP MLAs along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and CM Shinde with his faction of MLAs have arrived at the state Assembly in Mumbai.

While Eknath Shinde’s group is traveling in a bus from Taj President and is about to reach assembly, Shinde said, “Balasaheb is our devout leader. We are offering respects to him before going to the assembly”

Ahead of the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly session, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-camp’s MLAs held a meeting on Saturday night.

Today, a new speaker will be elected today to take care of the proceedings and the floor test will be held on July 4.

While

Besides, the BJP is preparing to ensure that Rahul Narvekar, Colaba MLA is chosen as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly and official recognition is granted to the rebel Shiv Sena group led by Shinde ahead of the trust vote to be held a day later.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi, has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

On Saturday, Shinde and his faction of MLAs reached Mumbai from Goa where the rebel Shiv Sena legislators were camping.

This comes after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray expelled Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the party for indulging in “anti-party activities” on Saturday.

“In exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation,” Thackeray wrote in a letter addressed to the Maharashtra CM, who had led a faction of rebel Sena MLAs.

A special session of the Maharashtra Assembly is to be held on July 3 and 4 where Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked CM Shinde to prove his majority on the floor of the House.