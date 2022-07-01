CM sanctions Rs 15.30 crore for wildlife surveillance

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, approved a budget of Rs 15.30 crore for the expansion of the Wildlife Surveillance Project in the state in the current fiscal year.

The Chief Minister’s decision is in line with the state government’s commitment to the protection and promotion of wildlife. This will ensure proper implementation of the project as well as better monitoring of wildlife, quoting an official said here.

The Wildlife Surveillance Project is an integrated software-based solution for better monitoring of forest areas, equipped with high-end thermal-optical cameras, wireless networks, communication equipment, solar power systems and drones.

After the successful experience of this system in Jhalana, Sariska, Ranthambore, Mukundra and Jawai, now with this approval, the project will be expanded in important sanctuaries, and national parks and other conserved areas of the state.

This system will help improve the monitoring of various activities of tigers and other wildlife species. Also, it will help thwart illegal activities like poaching, arson, and theft of precious wood in forest areas effectively in an automated manner 24X7. This will increase the monitoring capabilities of the Forest Department.

It is to be noted that the Chief Minister had earmarked Rs 30 crore in the Budget 2022-23 for the strengthening and expansion of the Wildlife Surveillance Project in the state.