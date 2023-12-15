CM Sai’s convoy steers change with new registration plates

In the aftermath of the transition from a Congress-led government to a BJP-led administration in Chhattisgarh, significant changes have emerged, not just in governance but also in the symbolic details of power.

Notable alterations are evident in the number plates of vehicles used by the Chief Minister’s convoy during the Congress regime, indicating a shift in political authority. However, despite the change in number plates, the vehicles themselves remain unchanged. Originally acquired by the former Congress government in Chhattisgarh, these vehicles were previously utilized by the ex-Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel.

Presently, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s convoy showcases a fleet adorned with police category numbers. The Chief Minister’s official vehicle displays the registration CG 03 9502, with ’03’ symbolizing its police category. This departure from the uniformity previously maintained in the registration numbers of vehicles within the convoys of former Chief Ministers Raman Singh and Bhupesh Baghel signifies a notable shift.

The previous enigma surrounding the registration number ‘CG 02 BB 0023,’ used during Bhupesh Baghel’s term, held multifaceted significance. ‘CG’ denoted Chhattisgarh, ’02’ marked it as a government vehicle, ‘BB’ represented Bhupesh Baghel, and ’23’ was intricately linked to Baghel’s birth date, August 23, 1961.

The meticulous selection of the vehicles underwent rigorous scrutiny by a high-level committee, which solicited quotations from various companies before greenlighting the acquisition of 14 new vehicles for the Chief Minister’s convoy. It is noteworthy that the Mitsubishi Pajero, a relic from Raman Singh’s era, was ousted from the convoy for security reasons after nearly five years of service. During Dr Raman Singh’s tenure, the Mitsubishi Pajero vehicles were assigned the distinctive number ‘0004’ for easy identification.

The substitution of the former fleet was not merely a security measure, the advanced features incorporated into the new vehicles played a pivotal role. Four of these vehicles boast of bulletproof capabilities, and all the vehicles have undergone customisation, particularly for the Chief Minister’s security.