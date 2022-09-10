CM Mann invites President Murmu to visit Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to visit the state. He called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning and invited her to visit Punjab – the land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets.

Mann apprised Murmu that Punjab is the cradle of civilisation and inherits a rich culture which can be observed only by visiting this pious soul. The President must visit the state and have a feel of this glorious cultural heritage besides enjoying the warm hospitality of the Punjabis who will give her a red carpet welcome.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mann said his tour to Germany will give a major impetus to the economic activity in the state. During his visit to Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, he will be meeting leading companies in the field of manufacturing, tourism, pharmaceuticals and others who are keen to invest in Punjab.

He said the entire effort is aimed to make sure that Punjab emerges as the most preferred investment destination in the country and across the globe. Punjab will emerge as an industrial hub adding that the state government is leaving no stone unturned for it.

Mann said efforts are being made to propel the industrial growth of the state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other. Punjab has a conducive environment for industrial growth due to which investors are keen on coming in the state and expanding their business.