CM Khattar calls on companies to spend CSR funds in Haryana 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday, called upon private companies to come forward to spend their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Institute of Driving Training and Research in Karnal, the CM said private companies have to spend 2 percent of their profits as CSR.

“Companies do different types of social work from this fund. Due to this, the Haryana government has formed a separate CSR Trust,” he said.

The CM is the chairman of the CSR Trust. He said many companies working in the state are coming forward to spend their CSR funds under this trust. He called upon other companies to equally contribute to this work.

Companies can do social work by contributing on various subjects like tree plantation, environmental protection, drug de-addiction, cleanliness. The Institute of Driving Training and Research opened in Karnal is established from the CSR fund, Khattar said. He expressed his gratitude to the Honda company for materialising this project.

Atsushi Ogata, chairman, Honda India, said the company is working vigorously for road safety. He thanked the CM for setting up the Institute of Driving Training and Research. He said, “It is a matter of pride for us that we have got an opportunity to work on the holy land of Haryana where Lord Krishna gave the message of Bhagavad Gita.”

Ogata claimed Honda is continuously doing social work with its CSR funds.