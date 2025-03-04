CM highlights Uttar Pradesh’s progressive Budget vision

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that over the past eight years, each budget in Uttar Pradesh has been presented with a distinct theme, reflecting the state’s evolving priorities. The 2017-18 budget focused on farmers, while the 2018-19 budget prioritized infrastructure and industrial development.

Speaking during the budget debate for 2025-26 in the state assembly on Tuesday, CM Yogi addressed every aspect of the budget and responded to the opposition’s concerns during his over two-hour speech. The budget, amounting to over ₹8.08 lakh crore, was tabled on February 20.

Advertisement

In 2019-20, the emphasis shifted to women’s empowerment, followed by a focus on youth and infrastructure development in the 2020-21 budget. The 2021-22 budget embraced the theme of ‘Empowerment through Self-Reliance’ and the 2022-23 budget advanced this vision with the theme of ‘Self-Reliance through Antyodaya.’

Advertisement

The 2023-24 budget aimed to strengthen the foundation of a ‘Self-Reliant Uttar Pradesh’ through rapid, inclusive, and holistic development. Meanwhile, the 2024-25 budget was dedicated to Lord Shri Ram and the welfare of all.

CM Yogi further stated that the budget for the current financial year 2025-26 is devoted to uplifting the poor, farmers, youth, and women, inspired by the Sanatan cultural principle of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ ).

He added: “Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘priority to the deprived,’ this budget seeks to propel Uttar Pradesh towards becoming a developed state. It encompasses a wide range of priorities—from Antyodaya to an advanced economy, ease of living to ease of doing business, agriculture to the welfare of the underprivileged, faith to livelihood, education to self-reliance, culture to prosperity, and a strong commitment to women’s empowerment.”

He said, “The budget for 2025-26 is set at over Rs 8 lakh 8 thousand 736 crore, making it the largest budget among all states in the country and nearly two and a half times greater than the 2016-17 budget of Rs 3.46 lakh crore. This reflects a 9.8 per cent increase as compared to the 2024-25 budget.”

CM Yogi emphasized that the expanded budget size is not merely an indicator of increased expenditure but signifies the government’s efforts to extend development to the grassroots, enhance infrastructure, raise the standard of living, boost per capita income, and accelerate economic growth. The substantial budget reflects the state’s growing capacity and the government’s commitment to public welfare and economic expansion.

Regarding the receipts, the CM informed that in 2016-17, the total revenue receipts were Rs 2 lakh 56 thousand 875 crores. He said, “Until January of the current financial year, revenue of more than Rs 4 lakh 10 thousand crores has been received. Similarly, in the coming year, the total receipts are estimated to be Rs 7 lakh 79 thousand 242 crores. The total receipts include revenue receipts of Rs 6 lakh 62 thousand 690 crore 93 lakhs and capital receipts of Rs 1 lakh 16 thousand 551 crore 72 lakhs. The share of tax revenue in revenue receipts is Rs 5 lakh 50 thousand 172 crore 21 lakhs.”

He added, “The state’s share in central taxes is Rs 2 lakh 55 thousand 172 crore 21 lakhs. The state’s tax revenue is estimated at Rs 2 lakh 95 thousand crores. Forty-five per cent of the total revenue receipts are estimated to be obtained from own tax revenue. Uttar Pradesh stood second among all the country’s states in revenue receipts of own tax during the years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.”

The CM said that the total expenditure in the financial year 2025-26 is estimated to be Rs 8 lakh 8 thousand 736 crore 6 lakh. In the total expenditure, Rs 5 lakh 83 thousand 174 crore 57 lakh is the expenditure of the revenue account and Rs 2 lakh 25 thousand 561 crore 49 lakh is the expenditure of the capital account.

He added, “Capital expenditure is a developmental expenditure that determines the economy’s direction. This encourages industries, improves the supply chain, increases private investment, and creates employment. This coordination of construction and employment generation takes shape in a sustainable and fast-growing economy. The total expenditure in the budget includes capital expenditure of Rs 2 lakh 25 thousand 561 crore 49 lakh, which is about 20.5 per cent of the total budget.”

The CM said that this time, many new schemes have been included in the budget. There is a provision of Rs 28 thousand 478 crore 34 lakh for this. In 2016-2017, the state’s per capita income was only Rs 52,671, whereas it is at the level of Rs 93,514 in the year 2023-2024.

The fiscal deficit in the coming year is estimated to be Rs 91 thousand 399 crore 80 lakh, which is 2.97 percent of the estimated GSDP for the year. This is within the prescribed limit of FRBM.

He said that while the state government’s vision is security, development, and good governance, fiscal discipline is also inherent in the budget. This shows that the government has accelerated development by following financial discipline. In the report published by NITI Aayog regarding the fiscal condition of the states, Uttar Pradesh was placed in the category of a front-runner state.

The CM said that according to the commission report, the state’s consolidated fiscal health index increased by 8.9 points in the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23. He said, “There has been a vast improvement in the quality of expenditure; from 2018 to 23, capital expenditure ranged between 14.8 per cent to 19.3 per cent of the total expenditure. During this period, this ratio was higher than the average ratio of major states of the country. Due to revenue and primary savings, a reduction in indebtedness as a percentage of gross state domestic product was recorded.”

He added, “According to the study published by RBI in 2024-25 regarding the budget of the states, the share of Uttar Pradesh in the own tax receipts of all the states of the country was 9.9 per cent, 10.5 per cent and 11.6 percent respectively in the years 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, which is the highest in the country after Maharashtra. In the said years, the expenditure on interest about revenue receipts in all the states was 12.6, 12.3 and 12.1 percent, respectively, while in Uttar Pradesh, this percentage was 10.3, 9.4 and 8.9. As a percentage of gross state domestic product, the average of own tax receipts of all the states was 6.5, 7.0 and 7.2 per cent, respectively, in the said years, while in Uttar Pradesh, this ratio was 7.6, 9.8 and 10 per cent, respectively.”

He said, “Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country. Despite having the most resources here, the GSDP of the state could reach 12.75 lakh crores from 1950 to 2017. In the year 2017, the public expressed faith in the policies of Prime Minister Modi, and today, in 8 years, the GSDP of the state is going to more than double to 27.51 lakh crores in 2024-25. Now, the target is 30.77 lakh crores GSDP in 2025-26. With a 9.2% share of the country’s GDP, Uttar Pradesh is in second place. In the year 2023-2024, the GDP growth rate of India was 9.6 percent, while the growth rate of Uttar Pradesh was 11.6 percent.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh has been a revenue surplus state for the past five years, achieving this by curbing tax evasion and eliminating revenue leakages. He added, “Adopting digital mechanisms has enhanced transparency, ensuring every penny is utilized for the state’s development and welfare. Notably, no new taxes have been introduced in the last eight years. Despite having the country’s lowest diesel and petrol prices, Uttar Pradesh continues to reach new heights of prosperity as a revenue surplus state. This success, he emphasized, is rooted in the concept of Ramrajya — a governance model focused on justice, welfare, and prosperity for all.”

During his address, the Chief Minister recited a verse from Tulsidas: “Barsat harasat sab lakhe, karsat lakhe na koy, Tulsi praja subhag se, bhup bhaanu so hoy.” Explaining this, he said that Lord Ram advised Bharat to collect taxes like the Sun draws water from seas, rivers, and ponds silently and imperceptibly. However, when this water returns as rain where needed, it brings joy to all.

He added, “Similarly, the government should levy taxes in a way that causes no burden or pain to the people. Yet, when these taxes are invested in public welfare — by building highways, bridges, schools, colleges, and hospitals — the benefits should be visible to all. The Chief Minister affirmed that his government is committed to this philosophy, ensuring that tax revenues directly translate into tangible development and welfare for the people.”Ends