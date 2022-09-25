CM Gahlot calls CLP meeting today before filing nomination

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called an urgent meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) today evening at 7 PM.

AICC’s top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Makan will be present in the CLP meeting to be attended by at least 110 MLAs including 30 ministers, according to a CMO Media spokesman on Saturday.

During the day, Gehlot will fly to pay his obeisance at Tanot Mata temple located on the International border in the Jaisalmer district.

Meanwhile, Pratap Singh Khachariwas, Food and Civil Supply Minister, tweeted that all MLAs would meet Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Congress President before Gehlot files his nomination paper with a request to allow Gehlot to hold the CM post for a long time so that important work be done and completed in remaining 14 months of his 3rd term as CM.

CM Gehlot is likely to file his nomination for the Congress Party President election on 28 September, according to the sources.