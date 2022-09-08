CM calls for survey to open de-addiction centres in Haryana

CM calls for survey: Terming drug addiction as a “serious problem”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, directed the Health Department to conduct a survey to determine the number of de-addiction centres required in each district of the state.

Khattar said the Health Department should also gather information about drug de-addiction centres being run by Red Cross Society or other social organisations on a single platform.

The CM said drug addiction has become a serious problem for society, which needs to be curbed immediately. The state government is making continuous efforts to prevent drug abuse. There should not be any laxity in this work. All officers concerned should seriously perform their duties in this regard, he said.

He gave these directions during the meeting of the managing committee of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Haryana chaired by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also the president of IRCS Haryana branch at Haryana Raj Bhavan held today.

Khattar said the youth is prone to drug addiction, so all the stakeholders like health department, education department and Red Cross Society, etc. should emphasise making students aware of the ill effects of drugs and for this, a mass awareness camp should be organised in schools, colleges and universities.

For monitoring the functioning of the de-addiction centres set up in the districts, necessary directions have been given to the SDMs to visit the de-addiction centres in their respective districts at least once a month and take stock of the facilities and functioning there, Khattar said.

The CM directed the officers of the health department that a wing should be set up in all district hospitals for imparting similar first-aid training as given by Red Cross Society.

He said a portal should be developed on which the information of ambulances operated by government hospitals, private hospitals and the Red Cross or various organisations of the district should be uploaded so that people can also have the access to a single platform instead of seeking information regarding the same from different mediums.