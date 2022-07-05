CM Approves Draft of ‘Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme’ with financial outlay of Rs 9 crore

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a draft of the ‘Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme’ and financial approval of Rs 9 crore for extending assistance to the workers in the year 2022-23.

The Government has taken a few important decisions with a commitment to the promotion of Khadi and Khadi as over 20,000 Khadi workers of the state will get adequate remuneration, CM said here last night.

This will help improve their living conditions. Under this scheme, Khadi thread makers /weavers of the state will be provided additional incentive per gundi/per square meter in addition to the rates fixed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission as per the cost chart.

Apart from this, workers engaged in Khadi organisations/societies will also be able to get an incentive per square meter on the items produced by such organisations/societies.

An expenditure of Rs 36 lakh will be incurred for the manufacture of software, computer operators, and other works including data entry, according to CM.

The Khadi and Village Industries Board will invite applications from workers through Khadi Institutions / Committees. The incentive will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiary. It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister had announced the implementation of the ‘Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme’ in the budget 2022-23 to provide adequate remuneration to the workers of the Khadi sector.