CLP meeting delayed in Rajasthan as Gehlot loyalists queer the pitch

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) scheduled to start at 7 pm at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today has been delayed as dozens of MLAs loyal to him are pressing for someone from among them to be picked up as the state’s new Chief Minister if Gehlot moves to Delhi.

It is learnt that they have assembled at the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and are said to have put forth two demands: Ashok Gehlot should continue as the Chief Minister of the State; if Gehlot takes over as the party president, then someone ‘loyal’ to him be made his successor.

Meanwhile, Sanyam Lodha, an advisor to Chief Minister Gehlot, told media persons outside Dhariwal’s residence that “eighty-two MLA have reportedly prepared their resignations and are going to submit to Speaker Dr C P Joshi.”

Two Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken are here to supervise the CLP meeting, which was initially scheduled to start at 7 pm but is being rescheduled quite often. It is uncertain as to when the meeting will take place.

Lodha said, “The Congress shall decide a new CM face from 102 MLAs who supported and stayed with Gehlot in the hotel in 2020.” Chief Whip Dr Mahesh Joshi, Deputy Whip Mahendra Singh, and Parliamentary Minister Dhariwal are still not at the residence of CM to attend the CLP meeting.