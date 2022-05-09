Cloudburst in Kashmir kills 3 labourers from UP

At least three labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed on Monday when a cloudburst hit a brick kiln in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. These labourers were from the Bareilly district of UP.

The cloudburst hit the brick kiln at Chandapora where three non-local labourers were working.

The trio were shifted to District hospital Budgam and has been identified as Saleem Mansoori (45), Kaiser Mansoori (20) and Mohammad Rayees (20).

Police have launched an investigation into their death.

Several areas in Kashmir experienced heavy rain and strong winds resulting in damage to crops.