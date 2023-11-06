Close shave for KCR as chopper develops snag

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s chopper on Monday developed a snag while he was travelling to Devarakadra for a public rally as a part of his ongoing election campaign.

The alert pilot noticed that something was amiss and turned around. He landed the helicopter safely at a farm house of the chief minister at Eravalli in Siddipet district.

The private aviation company then sent another chopper and Rao left his tour of the constituencies. The chief minister will file his nominations from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies on 9 November.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Revanth Reddy submitted his nomination papers from his constituency Kodangal. Reaching his residence at Kodangal from Hyderabad following a helicopter ride he offered his prayers at a Shiva temple before addressing a huge public gathering at Kodangal.

The PCC chief, who had lost the election last time, said,” Kodangal deserves equal attention as Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel,” referring to the constituencies of BRS heavyweights KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also promised to develop Kodangal in the same manner.

“A Congress victory here should be by a larger margin than that of DK Shivakumar in Karnataka,” said Reddy.

He will file his nomination from Kamareddy on 8 November where he will fight against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, YSRTP leader YS Sharmila today launched a stinging attack on Reddy saying that she didn’t want a “thief” to become the chief minister though she will continue to extend her support to Congress.

Reddy is an accused in the note for vote case where he was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau when he had offered money to the Anglo India MLA to vote for TDP. The case is still pending although he jumped from TDP to Congress.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also filed his nomination from Karimnagar seat today. Sanjay Kumar also took out a roadshow with popular Hindutva leader and BJP’s sitting MLA Raja Singh addressing the rally. The Karimnagar MP urged the voters of his constituency to rewrite history and back the BJP in the upcoming elections.