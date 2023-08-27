Class X students strangle class VIII ‘friend’ for gaming funds

In a spine-chilling incident that has sent shockwaves among the locals, a class VIII student was found strangled to death and discarded in a pond on the outskirts of Krishnagar town.

The victim, Bijay Roy, 14, a student of Ghurni High School, met a tragic end at the hands of three of his supposed friends, all of whom were studying in class X.

As the police investigation unfolded, the accused teenagers asked the victim what his last wish was and even offered him Rasgolla and cold drinks before killing him.

Ishani Paul, SP, Krishnagar police district said, “We have arrested the three teenage culprits and sent them to the Juvenile court. We are probing into the whole matter to unearth the fact behind the murder.”

According to the police, the heart-wrenching episode began on Friday evening when Bijay Roy left his home in Ghurni to buy biscuits. However, as the night wore on, he failed to return, causing increasing worry to his mother, Soma Roy, a widow who supports her family by working as Aya.

Around 1 am, she took the dire step of filing a complaint at the Kotwali police station, setting off a chain of events that would uncover a horrifying sequence of events.

Early Saturday morning, a ransom demand reached the family via an anonymous phone call, stating that Bijay would only be returned if a staggering ransom of 3 lakh rupees was paid. Fearing for their child’s safety, the family immediately reported the matter to the police, who sprang into action.

Tracing the origin of the call, the police were led to three teenagers belonging to the same area and studying in class X. Intensive interrogation of the suspects brought to light a tale that sends shivers down the spine. The accused teenagers reportedly confessed to luring Bijay Roy into their sinister plan, offering him Rasgolla and cold drinks before carrying out their gruesome act. They strangled him to death, after which they packed his lifeless body into a gunny bag and discarded it in the pond at Hijuli.

The motive behind the brutal murder was found to be shockingly mundane yet deeply unsettling. The accused teenagers, it seems, had desired funds to acquire computers and laptops for their gaming pursuits. However, the puzzle that remains unanswered is why they chose to take Bijay’s life before attempting to extract the ransom they sought.

The police have taken the accused teenagers into custody and have recovered Bijay Roy’s body from the Hijuli pond. Initial investigations suggest that strangulation was the cause of death, a detail that adds a layer of coldness to this horrifying story.

As the community grapples with the shock of the incident, the police are diligently working to uncover the underlying reasons behind this heinous murder plot. The accused teenagers have been produced before a juvenile court, where they face charges under sections 363 and 365 of the IPC, in addition to the Juvenile Justice Act.