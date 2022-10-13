CIL to set up 1190 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan

As part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy, the Coal India Limited (CIL), on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) for developing a solar power plant of 1190 MW in the state.

The MoU was signed in presence of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here at a luxury hotel. It will come up at Poogal Tehsil of the Bikaner district.

The MoU was signed and exchanged between Pramod Agrawal, Chairman of the CIL and Rajesh Kumar Sharma, CMD, the RRVUNL.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Joshi said that the proposed project shall come up in Rajasthan state’s upcoming solar park cleared under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks. It will boost CIL’s pursuit of solar power generation as part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy.

The project will be implemented in a phased manner and is expected to be an employment generator in the state apart from providing cleaner power.

Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Rajasthan Minister of State for Power, Dr A K Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, and Mrs Usha Sharma, Rajasthan chief secretary, were also present on the occasion.

The RVUNL has planned to develop a 2000 MW solar plant in Bikaner. The state government has allocated 4846 hectares in Poogal tehsil for the project. The CIL has now agreed to set up 1190 MW solar park, and the remaining 810 MW would be done by the state power agency RVUNL