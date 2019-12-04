Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit India later this month to hold boundary talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, sources said on Wednesday.

Wang, who is also a State Councillor, and Doval are the designated Special Representatives (SRs) of the two countries for the boundary talks. The talks were to be held in September but had to be postponed as the two sides could not find a suitable date for the meeting.

Besides holding boundary talks with the NSA, Wang, a trusted lieutenant of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will be the first visit to India by a senior Chinese leader to India after the informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi at Mamallapuram in October.

During Wang’s visit, the two sides are likely to review the implementation of decisions taken at the summit.

The two countries have already held over 20 rounds of talks under the framework of SR dialogue which was set up during then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s visit to Beijing in 2003 to expedite resolution of the boundary dispute.