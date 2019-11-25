In another attempt to woo Thimphu, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong paid a quiet visit to Bhutan during which he held talks with Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and other top officials.

”Sun Weidong, Ambassador of China, called on Prime Minister Lotay Tshering this morning. Prime Minister and HE Weidong had fruitful discussions on various topics,” the office of the Bhutanese Prime Minister tweeted later.

H.E. Mr. Sun Wediong, Ambassador of China called on Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering this morning.

Prime Minister and HE Wediong had fruitful discussions on various topics. @China_Amb_India pic.twitter.com/JNWzm4OmBd — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) November 25, 2019

This was the first visit of the Chinese envoy to Bhutan. He had taken charge of his assignment in New Delhi earlier this year.

Bhutan and China do not have diplomatic relations but have held several rounds of discussions during the last few years to resolve their protracted boundary dispute.

Beijing has lately increased its interaction with Bhutan and expressed its willingness to strengthen cooperation with Thimphu in several areas, especially tourism.

Indian officials usually keep a close watch on any interaction between China and Bhutan, given the fact that the tiny Himalayan nation is geographically sandwiched between the two Asian giants.

Thimphu had openly sided with India during its tense military stand-off with China lasting 72 days at Doklam, the trijunction between India, China and Bhutan in the summer of 2017.