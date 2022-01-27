Chinese Army hands over missing Arunachal boy to India

Amid the ongoing military stand-off at Eastern Ladakh, the People’s Liberation Army of China has handed over to the Indian Army a 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron, who went missing earlier this month.

”The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, tweeted.

”I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with the PLA and safely securing our young boy back home,” he said in another tweet.

The youth, who hails from the Lungta Jor area under Siyungla in Arunachal Pradesh, reportedly went missing on 18 January. There were apprehensions that he had been ”abducted” by the PLA.

The Indian Army on 23 January had stated that the “missing youth, Taron” had been found by the PLA. “The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed,” an Army spokesperson was quoted as saying.

On 19 January, Arunachal Pradesh MP and BJP leader Tapir Gao had alleged that the PLA had ”abducted” the boy from the Upper Siang district. On receipt of information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through the hotline and sought its assistance to trace the missing boy.