After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that there are no foreign incursions into India, China claimed the Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

In an official statement released by China’s foreign ministry on the step-by-step account of the Galwan face-off where 20 Indian soldiers were killed, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said the Galwan valley is located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the west section of the China-India boundary.

“For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region,” Zhao said.

He further alleged that since April this year, the Indian border troops have unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in the Galwan Valley.

China has lodged representations and protests on multiple occasions but India has gone even further to cross the LAC and make provocations, Zhao added.

At the outset, the Prime Minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured. He said that 20 of the country’s brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in Ladakh but also taught a lesson to those who had dared to look towards the motherland. The nation will forever remember their valour and sacrifice, government sources said.

In the virtual meeting attended by 20 political parties, PM Modi said the Indian armed forces are doing whatever is necessary to protect the country. He further assured that “we are capable and nobody can take even an inch of our land.”

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

As many as 20 Indian Armymen including officers were killed in the face-off.