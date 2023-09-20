Children orphaned due to Corona to get govt jobs on adulthood in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Besides approving more than 20 proposals, the Gehlot cabinet in Rajasthan today decided that children orphaned due to corona-2019 will be given government jobs in their adulthood.

Rajasthan State Sports Institute will open in Jodhpur. Training sessions will be conducted for players in this institute. Training sessions will also be organized here to prepare for the Olympic Games. The Governing Board of Rajasthan State Sports Institute will be constituted. The Chief Secretary will be its Chairman while the Principal Secretary or Secretary of Youth and Sports Department will be its Vice Chairman. The Institute Director will be the Member Secretary.

It has been decided in the cabinet in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur, the jobs would be given to two youths of Rajsamand who caught the accused who were running away after the brutal killing. Both the youth had not received any help till now.

Government will run the closed government pharmaceutical factory RDPL (Rajasthan Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited), Jaipur. This factory in VKI, Jaipur has been closed for the last four years. There is a partnership on this between central and state governments.

In another official seat the cabinet decided to allot land at affordable rates to more than 200 social organizations. These institutions will have to pay only 10 percent of the reserved rate.

880 bighas of land will be allotted to the Army to build a composite aviation base in Netsi village in Ramgarh, Jaisalmer.

In another major decision to woo the state employees just before the assembly polls after two months, the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided that on completion of 9, 18 and 27 years of service, the employees will be given increased pay at par with the 1992 system. The employees will get the benefit of the pay scale. Amendment in the rules for this has been approved in the cabinet. Now due to a change in rules, government employees will get more money in promotion.