Chief Minister Sangma condemns killing of Assam residents in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has strongly condemned the tragic killing of three Assam residents in East Garo Hills district on April 17, expressing his heartfelt condolences on social media.

The bodies of the victims Jomor Ali, Noor Mohammad, and Zahidul Islam were discovered charred and buried in graves in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills.

The police, upon preliminary investigation, said that the crime took place in Rongmil area.

Advertisement

In his statement, Sangma conveyed his deep sadness to the citizens of Assam and Meghalaya, acknowledging the grim reminder of the brutality that befell the communities with the discovery of three charred bodies amidst the ashes of their vehicle.

He unequivocally denounced the heinous violence, emphasizing its contradiction to the shared humanity we uphold.

Urging unity and compassion, Sangma called upon both Assam and Meghalaya residents to refrain from retaliatory actions, urging them to resist the divisive narratives seeking to exploit the tragedy.

Assuring swift action, Sangma highlighted the authorities’ commitment to a thorough investigation and the pursuit of justice.

He stressed the importance of upholding peace, justice, and the rule of law as foundational principles.

To the grieving families, Sangma extended his deepest sympathies, assuring them of solidarity and support during this difficult time, while expressing hope for peace and tranquility to prevail.