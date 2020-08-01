After creeping almost to a negligible pace, the corona pandemic is fast assuming a frightening speed in Chhattisgarh.

The situation is so alarming that ten employees posted at health minister T S Singhdev’s official residence in the capital’s upscale civil line locality have been tested positive today. The detection created a flutter in the health department prompting the authorities to quarantine all the staffers posted at the bungalow.

Infected staffers have been admitted to hospital, Singh Deo informed. These staffers might have been infested by a woman cancer patient from Sarguja who visited the health minister’s residence recently and was later found to be Covid-19 infected. The bungalow staff and regular attendants underwent a corona test after the woman was found corona infected.

Woman came to Raipur for treatment of cancer and was tested Covid-19 positive in a test before the operation. The pandemic posted a weak and slow landfall in Chhattisgarh initially with the total number of infected people were way below 100 till June 1. However, with the inception of unlock 0.1, the picture began to change and by midJuly hordes, hundreds of people were tested positive in capital Raipur alone.

However, much to the government’s respite, the death rate so far has been abysmally low in the state. Perturbed at the alarming rate, the pandemic was spreading in every nook and corner of the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had to appeal the people to adhere to the pandemic related rules during both lockdown and the unlock.

“Stringent lockdown cannot be avoided if people do not observe rules. I have come to know that several people are creating hurdles for Covid warriors and other health workers in performing their duties. This should be stopped if we have to win this crucial war”, the CM said in his address to the people of Chhattisgarh.