Chhattisgarh govt committed to development of all communities: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to maintaining peace and harmony across all communities while promoting inclusive development.

In a meeting with a delegation from the Satnami community, he acknowledged their significant cooperation in achieving these objectives.

CM Sai made these remarks during a courtesy call by a Satnami community delegation, led by Rajaguru Dharmaguru Gurubaladas Sahib Ji, at his residence office in Raipur.

The meeting was also attended by Arang MLA Guru Khushwant Sahib and several Rajmahants from the Satnami community across the state.

Addressing the recent violence in the Baloda Bazar district, CM Sai assured the delegation that stringent action would be taken against the perpetrators. He emphasized that while no innocent individuals would be harassed, those found guilty would face strict punishment.

He stressed that the government’s actions would be fair and just.

CM Sai also highlighted that measures are being taken to ensure no innocent person is implicated in the incident. He informed the delegation about the formation of a committee chaired by Revenue Minister Tankram Verma. This committee will receive information from the community about innocent individuals to ensure they are not subjected to any unjust actions.

The Satnami community, known for its peaceful nature and adherence to the teachings of Baba Guru Ghasidas, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. They strongly condemned the actions of anti-social elements responsible and reiterated that the community had no involvement.

The delegation unanimously stated that they would continue to support the state government’s efforts to maintain peace and harmony.

Prominent members of the Satnami community, including Rajmata Gurumata Praveen Mataji, Guru Somesh Baba, Guru Saurabh Sahib, Rajmahant Jait Kumar Satnami, Rajmahant Anup Satnami, Rajmahant Kamta Prasad, and Rajmahant Kunjal, were also present at the meeting.

CM Sai concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Satnami community for their ongoing support and cooperation, assuring them that the government is dedicated to fostering a peaceful and inclusive environment for all communities in Chhattisgarh.