As Chhattisgarh government is gearing up to stimulate its preparedness for vaccination against Covid-19 amid a global crescendo for medical protection against the pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur today directed the officers to monitor the situation and take corrective measures to combat the pandemic in the state.

Around 27,931 vaccination centres and 8,191 vaccinators have been identified in Chhattisgarh to immediately facilitate the crucial medical guard against Covid, an official said.

Health workers from the private sector will also be trained to boost the vaccination drive which, observers believe could commence at the fag end of the year or beginning of the year 2021. An estimated capacity of 85,000 litres of cold chain storage including existing 630 cold chain points has already been established in Chattisgarh.

The Himachal CM took stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state by holding a video conference and said that the officers must ensure that Covid patients get proper treatment and people are motivated to adopt social distancing and use face masks in public places.