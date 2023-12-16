Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM Sao takes pledge for a Maoist-free state

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Friday paid his tribute to Akhilesh Rai, BSF Head Constable, the victim of a Maoist attack, at a ceremony held at Raipur Airport and took a pledge to make the state free from Maoist menace.

He expressed concern over the recent Maoist aggression against security personnel. He assured the people of Chhattisgarh that the BJP government is resolute in its commitment to resolve the Maoist issue and maintain peace in he region.

Highlighting the bravery of security forces, Sao stated that Maoists lack the courage to confront the valiant soldiers directly. Instead, they resort to subversive tactics, he said.

He expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh under the BJP governance will soon be completely free from Maoist insurgency. He said that a proactive campaign against Maoists will be initiated by the government soon.