Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai kickstarts farming season with seed sowing in Bagiya

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, known for his commitment to both state governance and familial traditions, commenced the farming season on Tuesday by personally sowing seeds in Bagiya village. Adorned in traditional farming attire, including a turban, he performed customary rituals while praying for a prosperous harvest.

It is noteworthy that in the Jashpur and Surguja regions, it is customary for family members to join the head of the household in sowing seeds, symbolising unity and optimism for a fruitful crop. Chief Minister Sai exemplified this tradition by planting paddy seeds alongside his family members.

Recently, Chief Minister Sai convened a comprehensive review meeting with Agriculture Department officials to strategise for a successful Kharif crop season. Emphasising the timely distribution of fertilisers and seeds, he underscored the importance of leveraging advanced agricultural technologies to enhance productivity.

Meanwhile, in a significant move, Chief Minister Sai has instructed forest officials to facilitate cash payments to tendupatta collectors in Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur districts. This decision aims to provide convenience to collectors, considering the considerable distances to bank branches in these remote areas. Accordingly, payments for the year 2024 will be disbursed through cash at designated camps in the haat bazaars of these districts.

Chhattisgarh’s Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap has issued comprehensive guidelines for the implementation of the Chief Minister’s initiative. In Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur districts, tendupatta collectors will receive their remunerations through cash payments, facilitated at designated camps in local haat bazaars. In other districts, the remunerations will continue to be directly deposited into the bank accounts of tendupatta collectors.