Chhattisgarh CM pushes for upliftment of Kamar tribe

Under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the state government has intensified its efforts to uplift the Kamar tribe, a community recognized by the Government of India as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

These initiatives focus on enhancing the economic, social, and educational well-being of the Kamar families, with a particular emphasis on connecting them with self-employment opportunities.

As part of this mission, the Chhattisgarh government has been organizing special camps in Kamar settlements, particularly within the Dhamtari district. These camps are crucial to ensuring that the Kamar tribe accesses a wide array of government welfare schemes.

Among the services offered are Aadhaar registration, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, pensions, ration cards, Ujjwala gas connections, Kisan Credit Cards, Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop loans, Sukanya Samriddhi, and Matru Vandana.

The government has also prioritized addressing malnutrition, providing Sickle Cell treatment, issuing Ayushman cards, and facilitating Jan Dhan accounts and insurance under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Special camps have recently been held in locations such as Khadma, Madwapathra in Magarlod block, and Kawachipara and Aamapara in Bagroomnala of Nagri block. These efforts have already started to deliver meaningful results. Seven individuals have received Ayushman cards, 11 have opened Jan Dhan accounts, and 12 have enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Additionally, 18 beneficiaries have been supported under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, with others benefiting from Sukanya Samriddhi accounts, Sickle Cell treatment, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. Furthermore, eight beneficiaries have been assisted under the Vishwakarma Yojana, and 26 have received labor cards.

These initiatives reflect Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s commitment to ensuring that the Kamar tribe, one of India’s most vulnerable communities, benefits from the nation’s development programs. By extending vital services and opportunities to this marginalized group, the Chhattisgarh Government is not only addressing their immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for sustained socio-economic growth and empowerment.