Chhattisgarh CM Embraces Candy Crush Amid Political Banter

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, openly admitted his love for the popular online game ‘Candy Crush’ in response to criticism from a BJP leader. The controversy arose when a candid photo of him engrossed in the game on his mobile phone circulated on social media. This seemingly lighthearted incident quickly turned into a political squabble.

The photograph, which depicted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel playing ‘Candy Crush Saga,’ was taken during a state election committee meeting in the state capital. He was seated next to Kumari Selja, the AICC general secretary and state in-charge. The BJP seized the opportunity to mock him by sharing the image on the social media platform X.

In a defiant response, Baghel stated, “I will ride the cart and play gilli danda. Candy Crush is also my favorite.” He made it clear that he was unapologetic about his love for the game. His words were a direct retort to the BJP’s attempt to ridicule him.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister proudly affirmed his fondness for Candy Crush, stating, “I like the game very much, and I have passed the level well, that will also continue.” He did not look perturbed by the BJP’s criticisms and showed no signs of relinquishing his enjoyment of the game.

Amit Malviya shared the photograph that ignited this controversy. Malviya insinuated that Baghel’s relaxed demeanor while playing Candy Crush indicated his confidence in maintaining his government’s position.

Interestingly, Bhupesh Baghel is not the only prominent figure who has openly admitted to enjoying the game. Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni once made headlines when a video of him playing ‘Candy Crush’ in economy class during a flight went viral. In the video, an air hostess offered chocolates to Dhoni while he was playing the game. It created a social media buzz making ‘Candy Crush’ a trending topic.

Even the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, acknowledged his affinity for Candy Crush. Nadella made this admission during a hearing in a San Francisco federal court where he was defending Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. When questioned about the famous mobile game, he candidly shared that he too was a Candy Crush enthusiast.

These instances shed light on the widespread popularity of ‘Candy Crush’ and the diverse range of people who find enjoyment in this simple yet addictive game. Whether it’s a state leader, a cricket legend, or a tech tycoon, ‘Candy Crush’ has managed to captivate the attention of individuals from various walks of life, transcending political and social boundaries.