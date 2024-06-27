Chhattisgarh CM bridges gap with citizens through weekly Jandarshan prog

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday inaugurated the Jandarshan program at his official residence, establishing a direct line of communication with citizens. This weekly initiative, set to take place every Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm, allows residents to present their grievances directly to the chief minister, contingent on his availability.

During the inaugural session, Chief Minister Sai engaged warmly with citizens from various parts of the state, attentively listening to their concerns and issuing necessary directives to officials for swift resolution.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Our government has completed six months in office. We have consistently met with people to address their problems. Former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh also used to meet people in Jandarshan. We will continue to meet all of you every Thursday and work towards solving your problems.”

Advertisement

The Jandarshan program aims to be a comprehensive platform for voicing concerns across the state. In addition to addressing public grievances, Chief Minister Sai will review the implementation of government schemes and solicit feedback to enhance their effectiveness. This initiative highlights his commitment to transparency and responsive governance.

To facilitate efficient problem resolution, relevant departmental officers will be present during these sessions, ensuring that issues related to various sectors are promptly addressed. The meticulous planning behind this program aims to ensure smooth operations.

Citizens wishing to participate in the Jandarshan program must bring written applications detailing their issues, along with any supporting documents. This structured approach is designed to streamline the process, making it easier for the Chief Minister to understand and act on the problems presented.

The inception of this program follows Chief Minister Sai’s thorough review of various departments, setting a proactive tone for his administration. By dedicating specific days to evaluate the performance and challenges of different sectors, he aims to ensure efficient governance and service delivery.

Chhattisgarh BJP President Kiran Singh Deo praised the initiative, stating, “The Jandarshan program is more than just a forum for public grievances. It is a bridge of trust between the government and the people, fostering dialogue, problem-solving, and state development. The program’s revival has been met with enthusiasm, reflecting the public’s eagerness to engage with their leader directly.”

Chief Minister Sai’s background as a tribal leader known for his simplicity and approachability adds a unique dimension to this initiative. His grounded approach and rural family background resonate with the common people, making him a relatable and trusted figure.

His decision to meet the public regularly through this program is both courageous and commendable, highlighting his dedication to understanding and addressing the issues faced by the citizens.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal lauded the initiative, stating, “The Chief Minister’s decision to hold the Jandarshan program every Thursday is a testament to his commitment to good governance and public welfare.

“It promises to enhance the efficiency of problem-solving and strengthen public trust in the administration. By making himself accessible to the people, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is setting a new standard for leadership, one that prioritizes direct communication and empathetic governance,” he said.