Chhattisgarh: Allegations of missing valuables emerge as minister vacates official residence

As ministers from the previous Congress government vacated their official bungalows, an inspection at former minister Shiv Dahariya’s residence has allegedly found some valuables missing.

Shiv Dahariya’s bungalow has been reassigned to Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal. During the inspection, Minister Jaiswal identified missing items, prompting him to instruct PWD officials for an immediate cross-verification of the list.

Health Minister Jaiswal has raised serious allegations, claiming that valuables worth lakhs of rupees have disappeared. The inventory of missing items includes ACs, TVs, modular kitchen equipment, toilet fittings, glass doors, decorative items, and more.

Advertisement

The Minister has announced that if any missing items are identified, appropriate recovery actions will be taken.