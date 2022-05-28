Follow Us:
Chennai man kills wife, children before ending life

Prakash’s wife Gayatri (35), son Harikrishnan (11) and daughter Nityasree (9) were all killed in a heinous deed.

SNS | New Delhi | May 28, 2022 4:39 pm

In a gruesome incident, a 41-year-old man slit the throat of his wife and two children before committing suicide, police said on Saturday.

Prakash, who owned an Ayurvedic medicine store, was facing a severe financial difficulty, which may have prompted him to take such drastic measures.

He allegedly slit the necks with a portable cutter, according to witnesses.

Shankar Nagar police have registered a case and commenced an investigation. Police said that the bodies have been sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College hospital for post-mortem.
(with inputs from IANS)

