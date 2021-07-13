Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian athletes’ contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics today through a video conference. The interaction by the Prime Minister is an endeavour to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the games.

In an informal and spontaneous interaction, the Prime Minister motivated the athletes and thanked their families for their sacrifice. Talking to Deepika Kumari (Archery), the Prime Minister congratulated her for the Gold in the World Championship. The Prime Minister mentioned that her journey began with plucking mangoes through archery and enquired about her journey as a sportsperson.

The Prime Minister lauded Pravin Jadhav (Archery) for staying on the path despite difficult circumstances. The Prime Minister also interacted with his family and praised their efforts.

Talking to Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), the Prime Minister inquired about the athlete’s experience with the Indian Army and also his recovery from injury.

Modi asked the athlete to give his best without getting bogged down by the weight of expectation. With Dutee Chand (Sprint), Modi started with the meaning of her name that is ‘brightness’ and complimented her for spreading the light through her sporting skills. The Prime Minister asked her to forge ahead fearlessly as entire India is behind the athletes.

The Prime Minister asked Ashish Kumar (Boxing) why he chose Boxing. PM asked how he fought with both COVID-19 and kept with his training. The Prime Minister also praised him for not wavering from his goal despite the loss of his father. The athlete recalled the support network of family and friends in the process of recovery.

The Prime Minister lauded Mary Kom (Boxing) for being a role model for many athletes. He also inquired how she was able to take care of her family and continue with her sport, especially during the pandemic.

With PV Sindhu (Badminton), the Prime Minister enquired about her practice in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He also asked about the importance of diet in her training. The Prime Minister asked her parents for advice and tips they want to give to parents who want to make their children sportsperson. Wishing the athlete success in the Olympics the Prime Minister said that he too will have ice cream with her when he will welcome the athletes on their return.

With another Table tennis ace Manika Batra (Table Tennis), the Prime Minister was full of praise for her for training the poor children in sport.

While addressing the Indian athletes, the Prime Minister regretted the fact that he could not host the athletes due to the pandemic. He remarked that the pandemic has changed their practice and even the year of the Olympics.

He recalled his Mann ki Baat address when he exhorted the citizens to cheer for their sportspersons in the Olympics. He noted the popularity of the #Cheer4India.

He said that the whole country is behind them and the blessings of all the countrymen are with them. He informed that people can login to the NaMo app and cheer for their sportspersons where special provisions have been made for the purpose. “These wishes of 135 crore Indians are the blessings of the country for all of you before entering the field of sports,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that seeing the confidence and energy of young India, he is optimistic that the day is not far when only victory will become New India’s habit.

He advised players to give their best and asked the countrymen to “Cheer4India”